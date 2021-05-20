SMI 11’041 -0.9%  SPI 14’226 -0.8%  Dow 33’896 -0.5%  DAX 15’114 -1.8%  Euro 1.1000 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’937 -1.7%  Gold 1’870 0.0%  Bitcoin 35’108 -9.0%  Dollar 0.9033 0.0%  Öl 66.7 -2.8% 
20.05.2021 02:00:00

'Investment in Second Citizenship is an Investment in You,' Says Head of Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Unit

LONDON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the China Offshore Summit 2021 in Beijing this week, the Head of the Dominica Citizenship by Investment Unit, Ambassador Emmanuel Nanthan, invited investors and their families in China to become citizens of Dominica. China Offshore is a media company that provides financial news and information to business and investment leaders in the region. During his speech, Ambassador Nanthan introduced his nation and explained the benefits of Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme for Chinese applicants.

Dominica's CBI programme has been in operation since 1993, making it one of the world's oldest and successful economic citizenship programmes in the industry. Since then, investors from China and around the world seeking better life quality, wide-ranging travel rights, and a plan B in uncertain times have obtained citizenship of Dominica.

"Our Chinese investors can come to Dominica, they can visit, they can stay, they can buy property, and they can operate. In fact, our programme has a very strong Chinese base from the very beginning, so we are developing a very healthy Chinese community in Dominica. A number of Chinese investors are involved in business in Dominica, be it in construction, be it in sales, be it in manufacturing," said Ambassador Nanthan.

Individuals applying through the programme's government fund option must contribute $100,000 or $175,000 for a family of up to four. If investors chose the real estate option, they could own a part of a luxury eco-tourism property on the island for $200,000. Dominica's family focus also allows parents, grandparents, and siblings to be included in an application.

Once all vetting processes are passed, and the applicant is successful, they can enjoy visa-free and visa-on-arrival travel to over 140 destinations worldwide. A Dominican citizenship also means opening the door to international business opportunities and access to top-quality healthcare and education for yourself and your family.

"An investment in our programme is an investment for you. It's an investment for your children and an investment for your future generations," said the Ambassador.

Dominica's CBI Programme has been ranked the best globally by the CBI Index published by the Financial Times for four consecutive years. Its quick yet thorough processing timeline, its minimum investment outlay and abundance of travel mobility have led to acclaims by its new citizens, news media, and thought leaders internationally.

Contact: pr@csglobalpartners.com, www.csglobalpartners.com

﻿

