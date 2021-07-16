Investing in safer and more convenient active transportation infrastructure

HALIFAX, NS, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Public transit is at the heart of an inclusive recovery, and we must prioritize measures that will build the public transit systems Canada needs now, and in the future. Investing in public transit supports Canadians through the pandemic, positions Canada for recovery by creating good jobs and supporting Canadian companies, and transforms our society for a cleaner, better future.

That is why, together, the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia are taking decisive action to help families, businesses and communities as they adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Member of Parliament for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Brendan Maguire, Minister of Municipal Affairs and his Worship Mike Savage, and Mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality announced funding for the construction of an active transportation pathway along Trunk Highway No. 7 in East Preston.

The project involves a 1.3 kilometre segment of asphalt trail that separates community members from the motor vehicle traffic on Trunk Highway No. 7. This active transportation pathway will provide a safe and convenient connection for residents to walk and bike to key services, including the community daycare, the family resource centre, the recreation centre, public transit and a seniors' residence.

The Government of Canada is investing $600,000 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada plan, while the Government of Nova Scotia and is providing $500,000. The Regional Municipality of Halifax is contributing $400,000.

Quotes

"Active transportation infrastructure is a key component of our collective efforts to encourage healthy, active lifestyles and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Today's investment in the East Preston Active Transportation addresses a major need in the community. This investment will make East Preston safer, more walkable, and give residents a place to exercise and keep active in their community. Community leaders have been calling for this project, and I am so proud to have advocated on their behalf as their Member of Parliament and pleased that the Government is investing $600,000 in this community to make it happen. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Member of Parliament for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This 1.3-kilometre asphalt pathway will provide safe and convenient connections for residents to walk and bike to key services in the community like the community daycare and the recreation centre. It also promotes more equitable access to transportation infrastructure within the Province which aligns with Nova Scotia's Sustainable Transportation Strategy."

The Honourable Brendan Maguire, Minister of Municipal Affairs

"This trail will create a welcome connection between East Preston's daycare and the recreation centre providing a safe, healthy means for children, parents and other community members to access important community amenities."

His Worship Mike Savage, Mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Government of Canada has invested over $914 million in 279 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested over in 279 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

