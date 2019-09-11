Investing … in Columbia - Cola Wealth Advisors gives back

LEXINGTON, S.C., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rick Mantei and the team at Cola Wealth Advisors are no strangers to investing. After all, they manage almost $2 billion in assets for their clients.

But their investing stretches well beyond the trading floor. Throughout their careers, Rick, Kathy Nishnic, Cindy Chiellini, and Atul Makharia have sought opportunities to give back to the communities that have been so generous to them professionally.

They even give back when there's no specific reason. Fundraisers are a great way to show support for the community, but these four advisors don't always wait for those opportunities. In recent years, they have poured hundreds of thousands of dollars and countless hours into the communities and families that make the Midlands so great.

The team's preferred method of giving is through engagements with the community. Over the years, Rick and his team have accepted numerous opportunities to talk with individuals and groups, such as the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals, about topics such as opportunity, the importance of hard work, and, of course, investing. They have also poured time into the service of our veterans through their partnership with Homestead Hospice.

However, this is not the only way Rick and his team choose to give back. They also do so through numerous perennial charitable contributions to area charities.

Their generous contributions have included $25,000 in yearly contributions to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Columbia to empower students and coaches to make a difference for Christ;

$10,000 in yearly contributions to the Columbia City Ballet, Columbia's premiere ballet company, bringing art and expression to the Midlands; $10,000 in yearly contributions to Harvest Hope of the Midlands to aid in its mission to provide hunger to relief to those in need; and $10,000 in yearly contributions to Oliver Gospel Mission as it assists those in crisis through recovery, employment assistance, and shelter.

About Cola Wealth Advisors

Rick Mantei is the owner and founder of Cola Wealth Advisors. Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc. Member FINRA and SIPC, a registered Investment Advisor. With the help of Kathy Nishnic, Atul Makharia, Lisa Mantei, and Cindy Chiellini, the team assists more than two thousand families in achieving their financial goals. Please visit our website for more information: https://www.colawealthadvisors.com/

