EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Aktie [Valor: 43680926 / ISIN: US28138X1037]
Analysen
18.05.2022 00:34:00

INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MICT, EDTX, PTIC

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT)'s merger with Tingo, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed merger, Tingo will merge into a newly-formed subsidiary of MICT, with Tingo shareholders receiving new MICT common shares in an amount equal to approximately 77.5% in the combined company, and current MICT shareholders owning approximately 22.5% on a fully diluted basis following the closing. If you are an MICT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: EDTX)'s merger with zSpace, Inc. If you are an EdtechX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

PropTech Investment Corporation II (NASDAQ: PTIC)'s merger with RW National Holdings, LLC. If you are a PropTech shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-mict-edtx-ptic-301549502.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

