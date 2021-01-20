SMI 10’945 0.6%  SPI 13’576 0.6%  Dow 31’150 0.7%  DAX 13’921 0.8%  Euro 1.0775 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’624 0.8%  Gold 1’864 1.3%  Bitcoin 30’945 -3.4%  Dollar 0.8898 0.1%  Öl 56.4 0.8% 

Neues Exchange Traded Product - CoinShares Physical Bitcoin (BTC) ETP - wird auf SIX Swiss Exchange mit einem TER von nur 0.98% gelistet. -w-
20.01.2021 18:15:00

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates INFO, WDR, CPAH, PS, TCF; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) concerning potential violations of law relating to its sale to S&P Global Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of IHS Markit common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 shares of S&P Global common stock. If you are an IHS Markit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Macquarie Asset Management for $25.00 per share. If you are a Waddell shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Alianza, Inc. for $3.49 per share. If you are a CounterPath shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Vista Equity Partners for $20.26 per share. If you are a Pluralsight shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. Under the merger, TCF shareholders will reportedly receive 3.0028 Huntington shares for each TCF share. If you are a TCF shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

