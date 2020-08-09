INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating:

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit :https://halpersadeh.com/actions/grubhub-inc-grub-stock-just-eat-merger/.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Dime Community shareholders will receive 0.6480 shares of Bridge Bancorp common stock for each share of Dime Community common stock they own. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/dime-community-bancshares-inc-dcom-stock-merger-bridge-bancorp/.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Waste Management for $30.30 per share in cash. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit : https://halpersadeh.com/actions/advanced-disposal-services-inc-adsw-merger-waste-management/.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with MedAvail, Inc. Following the merger, MYOS RENS shareholders will own approximately 3.5% of the combined company and MedAvail's security holders and new investors will own approximately 96.5% of the combined company (on a fully diluted basis). To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit :https://halpersadeh.com/actions/myos-rens-technology-inc-myos-stock-merger-medavail/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-continues-to-investigate-the-following-mergers-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301108747.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP