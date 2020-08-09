09.08.2020 13:01:00

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating:



Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Chevron Corporation for 0.1191 shares of Chevron for each share of Noble Energy. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/noble-energy-inc-nbl-stock-merger-chevron/.

Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo, L.P. for $13.10 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/majesco-mjco-stock-merger-thoma-bravo/.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/rexahn-pharmaceuticals-inc-rexn-stock-merger-ocuphire/.

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates formed by Oak Hill Capital for $11.75 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/otelco-inc-otel-stock-merger-oak-hill/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com  
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-continues-to-investigate-the-following-mergers-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301108746.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

