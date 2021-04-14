InvestHK launches worldwide StartmeupHK Salons event programme to support annual StartmeupHK Festival

HONG KONG, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- InvestHK is reinforcing the global reach of its annual StartmeupHK Festival with the announcement of six virtual StartmeupHK Salons to be held in worldwide locations including North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, ASEAN and the Greater Bay Area, for audiences in those areas who are interested in becoming part of the Hong Kong startup scene. [https://www.startmeup.hk/salons/]

"The world has faced overwhelming disruption over the last year, but, true to form, so many startups have done what they do so well, to pivot to meet new demands. This year's StartmeupHK Festival will focus on looking towards a prosperous future," said Stephen Phillips, Director General of Investment Promotion at InvestHK. "Our StartmeupHK Salons will give participants the opportunity to hear and discuss the latest global industry trends, identify new opportunities and get insights from global thought leaders who have adapted and innovated during these unprecedented times."

Each of the Salons will be customised according to location and will include three to four panels discussing key focus areas.

Startup Panel

The Startup Panel will showcase successful startups that have either set up business in Hong Kong or moved to the SAR as a base for expansion across the region and into MainlandChina. Panel members will talk from personal experience about setting up operations in Hong Kong and expectations of market developments in the region during the coming months. Key topics will include making the most of opportunities in a challenging business environment and a focus on growth sectors in the post-pandemic era.

Investor Panel

The Investor Panel will address the challenges faced by the venture capital community as funding rates slowed during 2020. Panellists will comment on the recent signs of a return to normality and discuss changes to the investor market, new trends in startup fundraising and the kind of investment opportunities that venture capitalists on the panel are looking for in a post-pandemic economy. Panellists will share case studies and discuss which corporate sectors are best placed for an economic rebound in 2021.

Corporate Panel

Members of the Corporate Panel will address the growing impact of technology and the need to ride a wave of innovation by building closer relationships with startups as well as rolling out in-house digitisation programmes. They will also address the growing importance of social responsibility, a watchword obliging companies to pursue Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policies that match global standards.

Greater Bay Area Panel

Panellists will outline the growing array of opportunities for startups based in the SAR to access mainland markets, and how companies in the GBA can raise funding and better target new markets overseas. The current rapid rate of transformation of the GBA markets and infrastructure means that there is a wealth of insight that will be shared by panellists to illuminate new business opportunities.

"With its excellent infrastructure, pro-business policies, fantastic talent pool and strategic location, Hong Kong is the ideal place to grow a business in Asia. Hong Kong is a core city in the highly connected GBA - one of the most exciting economic regions on the planet. With a consumer market of 72 million, many of China's most innovative businesses, high end manufacturing, research and development facilities and tech-savvy talent, it is just too big and vibrant to ignore," said Stephen Phillips, Director General of Investment Promotion at InvestHK. "The StartmeupHK Salons will be a great way to understand what Hong Kong can mean to your business. We want to help large and small businesses take their next step in Asia – it's where the action will be in the post-pandemic recovery."

To register your place and to find out more information about the Salons, please visit

Salons Location Date Local Time (ASEAN) Singapore 29 April 2021 SGT 10:30 – 12:45 (Europe) Brussels 4 May 2021 CET 11:00 – 12:45 (N. America) Toronto & San Francisco 5 May 2021 EDT 13:00 – 14:45 (Greater Bay Area) Shenzhen, China 11 May 2021 CST 10:00 – 11:45 (Middle East & India) Mumbai 3 June 2021 IST 10:00 -11:45 (S. America) Santiago 10 June 2021 EDT 9:00 – 10:45

About Invest Hong Kong

Invest Hong Kong is the department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government responsible for attracting foreign direct investment and supporting overseas and Mainland businesses to set up or expand in Hong Kong. It provides free advice and customised services for overseas and Mainland companies. In addition to its headquarters in Hong Kong, Invest Hong Kong has representatives in 33 cities across Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and North and South America. For more information, please visit www.investhk.gov.hk.

