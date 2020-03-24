InvestCloud Appoints Balthazar to Lead Singapore Expansion

FinTech firm appoints Taryn Balthazar to lead presence in Singapore as demand for digital wealth management solutions increases across APAC

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital wealth management solutions provider, InvestCloud, has announced Taryn Balthazar as EVP, Head of Distribution Asia Pacific and Australia as the firm looks to scale up its presence and delivery capabilities in APAC.

InvestCloud's Singapore appointment is a major step in the firm's drive to build local teams across key markets throughout South East Asia. The move is designed to support product delivery and development of closer relationships with key clients and partners across the region.

Having led the delivery of the largest robo-advice and digital self-select investing project for InvestCloud in the U.S., Balthazar will now spearhead InvestCloud's growing Asia business. Balthazar will be joined by InvestCloud specialists from its headquarters in California to build the Singapore office.

"I'm excited about this opportunity to help drive growth for InvestCloud in Asia," said Taryn Balthazar, "I've spent a lot of time across the Asia-Pacific region working with clients, including one of the largest wealth managers in Australia, and am looking forward to delivering our digital capabilities to firms throughout the region."

InvestCloud, which supports more than $2tn of assets for over 700 clients, supplies digital solutions pre-integrated into the cloud to companies operating across the entire investment management value chain around the world.

John Wise, co-founder and CEO at InvestCloud commented: "I'm delighted that Taryn will be heading up our Singapore office. Her tremendous experience in delivering digital solutions to many of our leading clients, including the largest banks in the U.S., will serve our clients in the Asia Pacific market well. In addition to the team joining her from our California office, Taryn will be joined by local talent consisting of staff from my former company, Netik."

According to a recent Aite* report, the Asia Pacific financial services market has experienced prolonged above-global-average growth, creating opportunities for wealth management firms that traditionally focused on North America and Europe. Successful financial services firms will be those who offer nimble digital strategies that improve customer experience while increasing productivity for their firms. InvestCloud's ability to deliver beautifully designed client engagement experiences and intuitive, efficient, operations solutions has been proven across its client base that includes some of the industry's household names.

*Aite's Top 25 Global Wealth Management Firms Market Monitor, October 16th, 2019

InvestCloud is a global company specializing in digital platforms that enable the development of financial solutions, pre-integrated into the Cloud. The company offers on-demand client experiences and intuitive operations solutions using an ever-expanding library of modular apps, resulting in powerful products. Headquartered in Los Angeles with additional offices in New York, Toronto and London, InvestCloud supports more than $2 trillion in assets across 700+ diverse clients – from some of the biggest banks in the world, wealth managers, institutional investors and institutional asset managers to family offices, asset services companies and financial platforms. For more information, visit www.investcloud.com.

