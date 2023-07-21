Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'187 -0.1%  SPI 14'743 -0.1%  Dow 35'273 0.1%  DAX 16'163 -0.3%  Euro 0.9627 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'389 0.4%  Gold 1'963 -0.4%  Bitcoin 25'825 0.0%  Dollar 0.8645 -0.2%  Öl 80.3 0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Lonza1384101Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Sensirion40670512Partners Group2460882Palantir36244719
Top News
NASDAQ-Börse vor Umgewichtung: Tesla-Aktie erholt nach Vortagesverlusten
Idorsia-Aktie bricht ein: Idorsia zieht mit Entlassungen und Kosteneinsparungen Reissleine
Lonza-Aktie mit massivem Kursrutsch: Lonza muss nach erstem Semester Prognosen senken
SAP-Aktie im Sinkflug: SAP senkt Prognose 2023 für Cloudumsatz
BYD-Aktie: Tesla-Rivale BYD in Q2 mit Auslieferungsrekord - Gewinn dürfte sich im ersten Halbjahr verdreifacht haben
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
21.07.2023 15:41:30

Invesco Ltd: Form 8.3 - Gresham House PLC OPD

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.KEY INFORMATION 
  
(a)Full name of discloser:Invesco Ltd. 
(b)Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		  
(c)Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Gresham House PLC 
(d)If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:  
(e)Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		17.07.2023 
(f)In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		N/A 
  
2.POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 
  
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security. 
(a)Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) 
  
Class of relevant security:25p Ordinary GB0003887287 
 InterestsShort Positions 
 Number%Number% 
(1)Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:1,275,5723.33   
(2)Cash-settled derivatives:     
(3)Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:     
 Total1,275,5723.33   
  
  
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).		 
  
  
(b)Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options) 
  
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:  
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:  
  
3.DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 
  
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.		 
(a)Purchases and sales 
  
Class of relevant securityPurchase/saleNumber of securitiesPrice per unit 
     
     
  
(b)Cash-settled derivative transactions 
  
Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. CFDNature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short positionNumber of reference securitiesPrice per unit 
      
  
(c)Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
 
(i)Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
 
Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType e.g. American, European etc.Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        
  
(ii)Exercise 
  
Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionExercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit 
      
  
(d)Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) 
       
Class of relevant securityNature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversionDetailsPrice per unit (if applicable) 
     
     
  
4.OTHER INFORMATION 
S 
(a)Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 
  
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”		 
None 
  
(b)Agreements, arrangements, or understandings relating to options or derivatives 
  
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”		 
None 
  
(c)Attachments 
  
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?NO 
  
Date of disclosure18.07.2023
        		 
Contact namePhilippa Holmes 
Telephone number01491417447 
  

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

How and why invest in Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

Why invest in Private Equity? How can you invest in Private Equity and how are the investment possibilities structured.
These questions will be answerd by Dr. Michel Degosciu from LPX – Listed Alternative Investments in today’s expert interview with Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer at BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

How and why invest in Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:31 Marktüberblick: SAP im Fokus
07:00 How and why invest in Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV
06:09 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Vorerst seitwärts
20.07.23 Julius Bär: 13.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
20.07.23 Weizenpreis auf Drei-Wochen-Hoch – Versorgungsängste befeuern Kurse
20.07.23 Treibstoff der Energiewende: Lithium Nachfrage steigt ungebremst
19.07.23 BNP Paribas - Ausblick auf das zweite Halbjahr
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
18.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche, UBS
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'667.02 18.64 DRSSMU
Short 11'874.75 13.81 6SSMPU
Short 12'309.62 8.95 D1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'182.44 21.07.2023 15:32:36
Long 10'733.09 19.97 XDSSMU
Long 10'468.51 13.47 V4SSMU
Long 10'020.37 8.81 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie dreht ins Plus: ABB macht im zweiten Quartal mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
Idorsia-Aktie rutscht ab: Idorsia trennt sich von Asien-Geschäft
UBS-Aktie: UBS bittet inaktive wohlbetuchte Kunden zur Kasse
Givaudan-Aktie in Rot: Givaudan im ersten Halbjahr 2023 mit Umsatzrückgang
Darum dürfte der Schweizer Franken auch in Zukunft stark bleiben
Cembra Money Bank-Aktie fällt: Cembra Money Bank erleidet im Halbjahr Gewinnrückgang
Tesla-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Tesla mit Gewinn- und Umsatzplus
Netflix enttäuscht mit Zahlenwerk: Netflix-Aktie tiefrot
Spekulationen um baldiges Ende des chinesischen Krypto-Verbots - Nächster Bullrun für Bitcoin & Co.?
Rieter-Aktie stabil: Umsatz deutlich angestiegen - Grösserer Stellenabbau geplant

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit