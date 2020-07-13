Invesco Ltd. Announces June 30, 2020 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,145.2 billion, an increase of 0.2% versus previous month-end. Net long-term outflows were $5.2 billion. Non-management fee earning net outflows were $9.5 billion and money market net outflows were $7.4 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased AUM by $22 billion. Reinvested distributions and FX increased AUM by $1.6 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through June 30 were $1,118.7 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through June 30 were $848.8 billion.

Total Assets Under Management (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Income Balanced Money

Market Alternatives June 30, 2020 (a) $1,145.2 $544.9 $260.7 $60.9 $111.5 $167.2 May 31, 2020 $1,142.5 $532.9 $261.9 $59.9 $118.8 $169.0 April 30, 2020 $1,118.6 $510.1 $259.8 $57.6 $124.1 $167.0 March 31, 2020 $1,053.4 $459.4 $259.8 $54.5 $117.5 $162.2 Active (b) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Income Balanced Money

Market Alternatives June 30, 2020 (a) $863.5 $316.6 $230.1 $60.1 $111.5 $145.2 May 31, 2020 $860.3 $311.7 $223.8 $59.1 $118.8 $146.9 April 30, 2020 $849.3 $302.6 $220.0 $56.9 $124.0 $145.8 March 31, 2020 $807.3 $276.6 $216.6 $53.8 $117.5 $142.8 Passive (b) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Income Balanced Money

Market Alternatives June 30, 2020 (a) $281.7 $228.3 $30.6 $0.8 $0.0 $22.0 May 31, 2020 $282.2 $221.2 $38.1 $0.8 $0.0 $22.1 April 30, 2020 $269.3 $207.5 $39.8 $0.7 $0.1 $21.2 March 31, 2020 $246.1 $182.8 $43.2 $0.7 $0.0 $19.4

a) Preliminary – subject to adjustment.

b) Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

