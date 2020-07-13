13.07.2020 22:15:00

Invesco Ltd. Announces June 30, 2020 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,145.2 billion, an increase of 0.2% versus previous month-end. Net long-term outflows were $5.2 billion. Non-management fee earning net outflows were $9.5 billion and money market net outflows were $7.4 billion.  AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased AUM by $22 billion. Reinvested distributions and FX increased AUM by $1.6 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through June 30 were $1,118.7 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through June 30 were $848.8 billion.

Invesco Ltd. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Invesco, Chris Wilson)

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

June 30, 2020 (a)

$1,145.2

$544.9

$260.7

$60.9

$111.5

$167.2

May 31, 2020

$1,142.5

$532.9

$261.9

$59.9

$118.8

$169.0

April 30, 2020

$1,118.6

$510.1

$259.8

$57.6

$124.1

$167.0

March 31, 2020

$1,053.4

$459.4

$259.8

$54.5

$117.5

$162.2

Active (b)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

June 30, 2020 (a)

$863.5

$316.6

$230.1

$60.1

$111.5

$145.2

May 31, 2020

$860.3

$311.7

$223.8

$59.1

$118.8

$146.9

April 30, 2020

$849.3

$302.6

$220.0

$56.9

$124.0

$145.8

March 31, 2020

$807.3

$276.6

$216.6

$53.8

$117.5

$142.8

Passive (b)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

June 30, 2020 (a)

$281.7

$228.3

$30.6

$0.8

$0.0

$22.0

May 31, 2020

$282.2

$221.2

$38.1

$0.8

$0.0

$22.1

April 30, 2020

$269.3

$207.5

$39.8

$0.7

$0.1

$21.2

March 31, 2020

$246.1

$182.8

$43.2

$0.7

$0.0

$19.4

a)    Preliminary – subject to adjustment.
b)    Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates.  Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin 404-724-4248
Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt 404-439-3070

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-ltd-announces-june-30-2020-assets-under-management-301092405.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

