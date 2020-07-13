|
13.07.2020 22:15:00
Invesco Ltd. Announces June 30, 2020 Assets Under Management
ATLANTA, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,145.2 billion, an increase of 0.2% versus previous month-end. Net long-term outflows were $5.2 billion. Non-management fee earning net outflows were $9.5 billion and money market net outflows were $7.4 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased AUM by $22 billion. Reinvested distributions and FX increased AUM by $1.6 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through June 30 were $1,118.7 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through June 30 were $848.8 billion.
Total Assets Under Management
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed
Balanced
Money
Alternatives
June 30, 2020 (a)
$1,145.2
$544.9
$260.7
$60.9
$111.5
$167.2
May 31, 2020
$1,142.5
$532.9
$261.9
$59.9
$118.8
$169.0
April 30, 2020
$1,118.6
$510.1
$259.8
$57.6
$124.1
$167.0
March 31, 2020
$1,053.4
$459.4
$259.8
$54.5
$117.5
$162.2
Active (b)
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed
Balanced
Money
Alternatives
June 30, 2020 (a)
$863.5
$316.6
$230.1
$60.1
$111.5
$145.2
May 31, 2020
$860.3
$311.7
$223.8
$59.1
$118.8
$146.9
April 30, 2020
$849.3
$302.6
$220.0
$56.9
$124.0
$145.8
March 31, 2020
$807.3
$276.6
$216.6
$53.8
$117.5
$142.8
Passive (b)
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed
Balanced
Money
Alternatives
June 30, 2020 (a)
$281.7
$228.3
$30.6
$0.8
$0.0
$22.0
May 31, 2020
$282.2
$221.2
$38.1
$0.8
$0.0
$22.1
April 30, 2020
$269.3
$207.5
$39.8
$0.7
$0.1
$21.2
March 31, 2020
$246.1
$182.8
$43.2
$0.7
$0.0
$19.4
a) Preliminary – subject to adjustment.
b) Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.
Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin 404-724-4248
Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt 404-439-3070
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-ltd-announces-june-30-2020-assets-under-management-301092405.html
SOURCE Invesco Ltd.
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Dow schliesst kaum verändert - US-Techwerte tiefrot -- SMI beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX verzeichnet Zugewinne -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die heimischen Börsen starteten mit positiven Vorzeichen in die neue Handelswoche. Auch der deutsche Leitindex tendierte stärker. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Montag volatil. Die Märkte in Fernost gingen auf grünem Terrain aus der Sitzung.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}