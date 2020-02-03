03.02.2020 20:25:00

Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of each of the Invesco closed-end funds listed below today declared the following dividends.

EX-DATE

2/13/20

RECORD DATE
2/14/20

REINVEST DATE
2/28/20

PAYABLE DATE
2/28/20

Name of Closed-End
Management Investment Company

 

Ticker

Monthly Dividend Amount Per Share

Change From Prior Distribution

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

VKI

$0.04301

-0.0020

Invesco Bond Fund

VBF

 $0.06601  

-

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust  

VCV

$0.0430

-

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

VTA

$0.0750

-

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

IHIT

$0.0500

-

Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund

IHTA

$0.0467

-

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust  

OIA

$0.0316

-

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

VMO

 $0.04781

-0.0022

Invesco Municipal Trust

VKQ

 $0.04891

-

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

VPV

$0.0483

-

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust 

IQI

$0.0487

-

Invesco Senior Income Trust   

VVR

$0.0240

-

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

VGM

$0.0493

-0.0023

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

VTN

$0.0458

-

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

IIM

$0.0560

-0.0028








1 A portion of this distribution is estimated to be from a return of principal rather than net income.  The Section 19 notice referenced below provides more information and can be found on the Invesco website at www.invesco.com.

Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year will report distributions for federal income tax purposes.  The Fund's annual report to shareholders will include information regarding the tax character of Fund distributions for the fiscal year. 

The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2020 will be made after the end of the year.

In order to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, each Fund will provide its shareholders of record on the record date with a Section 19 Notice disclosing the sources of its dividend payment when a distribution includes anything other than net investment income. The Section 19 Notice is not provided for tax reporting purposes but for informational purposes only. If applicable, this Section 19 Notice information can be found on the Funds' website at www.invesco.com

The amount of dividends paid by each fund may vary from time to time.  Past amounts of dividends are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

Investing involves risk and it is possible to lose money on any investment in the funds.

For more information, call 1-800-341-2929.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our 13 distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2019. For more information, visit Invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco Ltd. It is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Note: There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.

NOT FDIC INSURED l  MAY LOSE VALUE  l  NO BANK GUARANTEE

CONTACT: Jeaneen Terrio   212-278-9205    Jeaneen.Terrio@invesco.com

