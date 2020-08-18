18.08.2020 17:42:00

Invesco Canada Announces Results of Securityholder Meeting

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced voting results on a proposal put forth at a securityholder meeting held in Toronto today.

Securityholders approved changes to the investment objectives of the Invesco Indo-Pacific Fund. The changes will alter the investment focus of the Fund from one that invests primarily in the Indo-Pacific region, to one that seeks to achieve capital growth over the long term by investing primarily in equity securities of companies located or active in emerging markets.

To achieve these objectives, the portfolio management team applies a rigorous bottom-up fundamental investment approach to analyze the quality and value of individual companies to determine whether or not to invest in them. The new investment objective and corresponding investment strategies will be patterned after the existing Invesco Emerging Markets Class.

To reflect these changes the Fund will be renamed Invesco Emerging Markets Fund, effective at the close of business on August 21, 2020. The sub-advisor for the equity portion of the Fund will change from Invesco Asset Management Limited to Invesco Hong Kong Limited.

For more information please contact Invesco at 1.800.874.6275. You can also connect with Invesco on Twitter (@InvescoCanada), LinkedIn, Facebook, or through the Invesco Canada blog.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed more than $1.1 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2020. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the simplified prospectus before investing. Copies are available from your advisor or from Invesco Canada Ltd.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2020

Media Relations Contact: Matthew Chisum 212.652.4368 matthew.chisum@invesco.com  

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

