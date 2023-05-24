Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.05.2023 00:53:00

INVERSA Leathers Announces Sponsorship for the Florida Python Challenge

Winner to Receive $10,000 Cash Prize

MIAMI, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INVERSA Leathers, a regenerative materials company that crafts luxurious leathers out of invasive species, is thrilled to announce its title sponsorship for the 2023 Florida Python Challenge© and its Ultimate Grand Prize of $10,000. The sponsorship will mark the first time a fashion company has donated to the event to fund restoration of the Florida Everglades.

INVERSA's Logo

The Florida Everglades, a World Heritage Site and an International Biosphere Reserve, is home to Florida's greatest source of biodiversity. Supporting both 8 million Floridians with drinking water and a $1.2B fishing industry, the ecosystem's balance has been gravely disrupted by the invasive Burmese python, which threatens the region's native wildlife. Release of Burmese pythons, originally kept as house pets in the 1980's and 1990's, the invasive snake has since multiplied to a population of over 150,000 according to a recent US Geological Survey (USGS) report.

Created and managed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), the Florida Python Challenge® is an awareness campaign about the global threat of invasive species and the colossal damage Florida's delicate ecosystem has suffered because of invasive python. Participants must register for the competition as part of this event to actively remove pythons from the everglades over the course of ten days, directly contributing to the fight against the invasive constrictor snakes.

"INVERSA is proud to support the challenge and the greater conservation effort it represents in Florida. By harnessing the global power of the luxury fashion industry, we believe in the potential to rebuild ecosystems," said Carlos-Henri Ferré, Head of Development for INVERSA Leathers. "Florida is consistently ahead of the curve with invasive species management, and the Governor, FWC and SFWMD's leadership have fostered one of the most effective opportunities to participate in the revival of the Everglades. We hope to see as many participants as possible this year."

"The FWC is grateful for INVERSA's support of the Python Challenge. It's meaningful to see the private sector step up to fund conservation through innovations that benefit our ecosystems," said Commissioner Rodney Barreto, Chairman of FWC. The Ultimate Grand Prize will go to the registered participant that removes the most pythons during the 10-day competition.

Under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the FWC, SFWMD and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida host the Florida Python Challenge® to raise awareness about invasive species in Florida and their impacts. The event, which runs August 4-13, 2023, encourages people to get directly involved in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal. Visit FLPythonChallenge.org to register for the competition, take the required online training, view the optional training opportunities, learn more about Burmese pythons and the unique Everglades ecosystem, and find resources for planning your trip to South Florida to participate in the Florida Python Challenge®.

About INVERSA Leathers
INVERSA Leathers, a regenerative materials company, is revolutionizing fashion to heal the planet. INVERSA crafts luxurious leathers out of invasive species, harnessing the power of fashion to support the restoration of Earth's biodiversity. Starting with three of the most formidable invasive species—the Invasive Lionfish, Invasive Dragonfin, and Invasive Python—INVERSA introduces a stylish alternative to exotic and traditional leather. To learn more about INVERSA's inspiring journey of turning fashion into a hero for the planet's sustainability, visit www.INVERSAleathers.com and follow the story on Instagram at @INVERSAleathers.

About The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) works to manage fish and wildlife resources for their long-term well-being and the benefit of people. Biologists, law enforcement officers and other staff work together to protect and manage the state's more than 575 species of wildlife, 200 species of freshwater fish and 500 species of saltwater fish. The FWC uses scientific data to drive management decisions, balancing the needs of these fish and wildlife species, and the habitats that support them, with the needs of Florida's growing population.

CONTACT:
press@inversaleathers.com

Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inversa-leathers-announces-sponsorship-for-the-florida-python-challenge-301834095.html

SOURCE INVERSA Leathers

