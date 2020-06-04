Inventus Power Announces Expansion of European Business Development Team with Three Key Hires

WOODRIDGE, Ill., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inventus Power, a global designer and manufacturer of battery packs, chargers and power supplies for a broad range of markets and applications today announced that Michael Grundke, Oliver Bald, and Andreas Paul have joined Inventus Power to support the company's sales and business development efforts across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Michael Grundke has taken on the role of Managing Director, Sales & Business Development, EMEA and will oversee Oliver Bald and Andreas Paul, both Senior Business Development Managers for EMEA. All three gentleman most recently worked at Trojan Battery Company and have significant knowledge and expertise in the motive and stationary battery markets across the EMEA region. Inventus Power's existing European sales and program management team members will also be reporting into Michael.

"I am very excited to welcome Michael, Oliver and Andreas into the Inventus Power family. I am extremely confident that Michael and the team will leverage their deep expertise from the battery and solar industries, as well as, their passion and drive to contribute significantly to Inventus Power's continued growth in the EMEA region," says Michael Stuart, Chief Commercial Officer.

This hiring initiative further supports Inventus Power's strategy to accelerate international expansion in coordination with the company's joint venture with Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA) announced late last year.

"We are quite happy to join Inventus Power, a well-established and leading manufacturer of Li-ion battery solutions with an impressive 60 year history," says Michael Grundke. "I look forward to leading the Inventus Power EMEA team and facilitating the adoption of standard and custom lithium-ion solutions within new and emerging markets."

About Inventus Power:

Inventus Power, founded in 1960, is the leading provider of advanced battery systems for global OEMs. We specialize in the design and manufacture of battery packs, chargers, and power supplies across a broad range of portable, motive & stationary applications.

With multi-country locations across four continents and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, China, & Malaysia, we are strategically positioned to support the needs of global brands.

From design & engineering to performance testing & mass production, Inventus Power provides accelerated end-to-end solutions. Our broad market/application expertise, technology agnostic approach, global footprint, and vertical integration allow us to deliver safe, reliable & innovative power solutions at an exceptional speed to market.

For more information about Inventus Power, please visit http://www.inventuspower.com and follow @inventuspower.

