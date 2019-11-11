+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
InventoryBase Launches Multi-account Update for Agencies and Suppliers

The multi-account module is now available for accessing multiple InventoryBase accounts from a single login

PORTSMOUTH, England, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InventoryBase has now released their new Multi-account module for accessing multiple InventoryBase accounts from a single login.

InventoryBase work with thousands of property service suppliers including independent inventory providers across the UK. As suppliers typically work with multiple agents, and in turn, some agents work with multiple suppliers, InventoryBase now makes it simple to switch between multiple accounts from a single login.

InventoryBase is the market-leading software for producing property reports in a fraction of the time and managing the end-to-end inspection process. It's popularity amongst inventory clerks, outsourced property inspectors and assessors mean users are completing reports on behalf of numerous and varied clients and wearing several different hats each day.

And with InventoryBase soaring in popularity amongst letting agents, residential and commercial property managers; their ability to conduct regular inspections, assessments and property visits is now easier with the functionality to collaborate across multiple accounts and link seamlessly with existing suppliers.

Steve Rad, Managing Director stated:

"We work with many independent and SME inventory providers around the UK, working solely for themselves or also contracting for various agencies and I know it has always been a hurdle to switch between different accounts to carry out reports. We are excited to finally be able to make the process smoother and help our customers and their clients collaborate with each other more seamlessly."

To book a personal demonstration of InventoryBase or start a free trial - click here.

About InventoryBase

InventoryBase, part of RadWeb Ltd, is a Property Inspection Platform for Inventory Clerks, Property Management Companies and Letting Agencies of all sizes.

It enables clerks and property managers to manage both properties and staff on the move and is available on most mobile devices.

From workflows to audits and assisted scheduling, the software provides the complete package for any Property Manager.

Representatives from InventoryBase are available for media interviews and speaking opportunities. 

For more information on InventoryBase or to arrange a demonstration contact:

Laura West, InventoryBase
Email: laura@inventorybase.com

 

