Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’041 -0.2%  SPI 17’263 -0.1%  Dow 41’965 0.9%  DAX 23’288 -0.4%  Euro 0.9571 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’507 0.4%  Gold 3’046 0.4%  Bitcoin 75’180 3.6%  Dollar 0.8778 0.1%  Öl 70.9 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Tesla11448018Novartis1200526Steyr Motors139399233Stadler Rail217818Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie gewinnt: Diese Pläne präsentierte NVIDIA auf der GTC
Boeing-Aktie macht Kurssprung: Weniger Mittelabfluss im ersten Quartal
Palantir-Aktie im Abwärtstrend: Jefferies sieht weiterhin Überbewertung nach Kursrückgang
Verkaufswelle bei der Tesla-Aktie kurzzeitig unterbrochen: Shortseller reiben sich dennoch die Hände
Rohstoffkurse: So schlagen sich der Goldpreis, Silberpreis & Co. am Mittwochabend
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Inventiva Aktie [Valor: 35598121 / ISIN: FR0013233012]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
19.03.2025 21:00:00

Inventiva announces the schedule of publication and presentation of its 2024 Full-Year Financial Results

Inventiva
2.77 EUR 0.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), March 19, 2025 Inventiva (Euronext Paris and NASDAQ: IVA) ("Inventiva” or the "Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis ("MASH”) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that its management team will host a webcast to present the Company’s 2024 full-year financial results on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Inventiva’s 2024 full-year financial results will be published on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 4:00 pm (New York), 9:00 pm (Paris).

Frédéric Cren, CEO and cofounder of Inventiva and Jean Volatier, Chief Financial Officer of Inventiva will hold a conference call in English, followed by a Q&A session, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 8:00 am (New York), 1:00 pm (Paris)

The conference call and the slides of the presentation will be webcast live here

In order to receive the conference access information necessary to join the conference call, it is required to register in advance here. Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering (dial-in number and access code).

A replay of the conference call and the presentation will be available after the event on our website.

About Inventiva 

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease. 
The Company has a scientific team of approximately 90 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly owned research and development facility.  
Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com 

Contacts

Inventiva

Pascaline Clerc
EVP, Strategy and Corporate Affairs
media@inventivapharma.com
    +1 202 499 8937 		Brunswick Group
Tristan Roquet Montegon
Aude Lepreux
Julia Cailleteau
Media relations
inventiva@brunswickgroup.com

   +33 1 53 96 83 83 		ICR Healthcare
Patricia L. Bank
Investor relations

         patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com  
        +1 415 513 1284

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Inventiva SA act ord

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten