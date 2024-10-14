Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Inventiva Aktie
14.10.2024 19:45:00

Inventiva announces the availability of a prospectus in connection with its financing through the issuance of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), October 14, 2024Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) ("Inventiva” or the "Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis ("MASH”) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announces that the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF”) has approved a prospectus under no. 24-432, on October 14, 2024, in connection with its financing through the issuance of ordinary shares and pre-funded share warrants

The prospectus consists of:

  • the universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 3, 2024 under number D. 24-0227
  • the amendment to the 2023 universal registration document filed on October 14, 2024 under number D. 24-0227-A01 incorporating by reference the half-yearly financial report as of June 30, 2024 published on October14, 2024 on the Company's website;
  • the securities note; and
  • the Prospectus summary (included in the securities note).

These documents can be viewed on the Company's website at www.inventivapharma.com, in the "Investors” section, and on the AMF website at www.amf-france.org. Copies of the universal registration document, as amended, are also available free of charge, on request, from the Company's registered office at 50 Rue de Dijon, 21121 Daix, France.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH/NASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva is currently advancing one clinical candidate, has a pipeline of two preclinical programs and continues to explore other development opportunities to add to its pipeline.

Inventiva’s lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with MASH/NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva’s pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients. As part of Inventiva’s decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended its clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is also in the process of selecting a candidate for its Hippo signaling pathway program.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 90 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com

Contacts

Inventiva

Pascaline Clerc, PhD
EVP, Strategy and Corporate Affairs
    media@inventivapharma.com
    +1 202 499 8937 		Brunswick Group
Tristan Roquet Montegon /
Aude Lepreux /
Julia Cailleteau
Media relations
inventiva@brunswickgroup.com

    +33 1 53 96 83 83 		Westwicke, an ICR Company
Patricia L. Bank
Investor relations
patti.bank@westwicke.com

          +1 415 513-1284 		           

Attachment


