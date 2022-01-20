SMI 12’560 0.3%  SPI 15’926 0.4%  Dow 34’715 -0.9%  DAX 15’912 0.7%  Euro 1.0377 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’300 0.7%  Gold 1’838 -0.1%  Bitcoin 39’167 2.5%  Dollar 0.9181 0.2%  Öl 87.4 -0.3% 
Inventiva Aktie [Valor: 35598121 / ISIN: FR0013233012]
20.01.2022 22:00:00

Inventiva announces participation at several conferences in January and February 2022

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), January 20, 2022 Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company’s leadership will participate in two upcoming conferences in January and February 2022.

The event details are as follows:

?Conference n°1:              10th Edition of Degroof Petercam’s Healthcare Conference
Event type:                       One-on-one investors meetings
Date:                                  Thursday, January 27, 2022
Format:                              Virtual event

Conference n°2:               11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
Event type:                       Corporate presentation and one-on-one investors meetings
Date:                                  Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Time:                                  8:40 am (ET) / 2:40 pm (CET)
Format:                              Virtual event
Live and replay link:        https://wsw.com/webcast/svbleerink67/iva/2427200?

The links to these events will also be available on Inventiva’s website in the "Investors – Investor Presentations” section.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need.

Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing two clinical candidates, as well as a deep pipeline of preclinical programs.

Lanifibranor, its lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. In 2020, Inventiva announced positive topline data from its Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with NASH and obtained both FDA Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designation for lanifibranor in the treatment of NASH. Lanifibranor is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial.

Inventiva is also developing odiparcil, a second clinical stage asset, for the treatment of patients with subtypes of MPS, a group of rare genetic disorders. Inventiva announced positive topline data from its Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating odiparcil for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients in 2019 and received both FDA Fast Track and Rare Paediatric Disease designation for odiparcil in MPS VI.

In parallel, Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program. Furthermore, the Company has established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases. AbbVie has started the clinical development of cedirogant (ABBV-157), a drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis resulting from its collaboration with Inventiva. This collaboration enables Inventiva to receive milestone payments upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any approved products resulting from the collaboration.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 70 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, as well as in clinical development. It also owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA - ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com.

Contacts

Inventiva
Pascaline Clerc
VP of Global External Affairs

media@inventivapharma.com
+1 240 620 9175 		Brunswick Group
Laurence Frost /
Tristan Roquet Montegon /
Aude Lepreux
Media relations
inventiva@brunswickgroup.com
+33 1 53 96 83 83 		Westwicke, an ICR Company
Patricia L. Bank

Investor relations
patti.bank@westwicke.com
+1 415 513 1284 		     

