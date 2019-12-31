31.12.2019 18:15:00

InventHelp Presents Tent/Household Heater (AVZ-1859)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought it would be great if people had a compact heater for use in warming up a tent while camping, ice fishing, hunting, etc.," said an inventor from Rye, Texas. "It also doubles as a cost-effective heater for home use during cold weather."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He created a prototype for the patent pending W T HEATER to provide an efficient way to heat a tent during cold weather. The unit also doubles as a room heater for household use. It is compact and easily portable. This space-saving configuration ensures that it does not get in the way. Additionally, it is designed to help save on heating costs.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AVZ-1859, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-tenthousehold-heater-avz-1859-300978737.html

SOURCE InventHelp

