26.12.2019 17:45:00

InventHelp Presents Space-Saving Recycling-Bin Holder (TRO-166)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I like an organized, clean, tidy garage," said an inventor from Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. "I created a prototype for this recycling-bin holder in order to keep the bin off the floor so that it was not taking up usable space."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She created a prototype for the patent pending BLUE to provide a convenient way to mount a recycling bin on the wall of a garage. The accessory keeps the bin off the floor to make more floor space available for use. This ensures that the garage remains neat and tidy. The device is easy to install and use. It also collapses flush with the wall while not in use. Additionally, the invention is adjustable to fit all recycling bins.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-166, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-space-saving-recycling-bin-holder-tro-166-300978677.html

SOURCE InventHelp

