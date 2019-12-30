|
30.12.2019 16:15:00
InventHelp Presents Shoe/Foot Sole Sanitizer (ALL-1808)
PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "This has been called the age of infection. Having watched my daughter-in-law, who is a nurse at a trauma center, enter the home wearing her shoes, I saw her baby crawl to her. I realized there needed to be a product that was safe and non-toxic to sanitize the soles of our shoes and feet so that contaminants would not enter the home, thus protecting our most precious possession, our children."
She developed CLEANER SOLES to offer a safe, non-toxic way to clean and sanitize the soles of shoes and feet. This prevents individuals from tracking germs, dirt and debris into the house. It helps to keep flooring and carpeting clean. The invention provides added peace of mind. It also lessens the need to sweep and mop as frequently. Additionally, it is easy to use.
The safe, non-toxic design also could be used to clean the soles of the feet of children and pets. It would be usable in virtually any setting, from households to playgrounds, as well as health-care facilities and public restrooms.
The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1808, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-shoefoot-sole-sanitizer-all-1808-300978681.html
SOURCE InventHelp
