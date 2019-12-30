30.12.2019 16:15:00

InventHelp Presents Shoe/Foot Sole Sanitizer (ALL-1808)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "This has been called the age of infection. Having watched my daughter-in-law, who is a nurse at a trauma center, enter the home wearing her shoes, I saw her baby crawl to her. I realized there needed to be a product that was safe and non-toxic to sanitize the soles of our shoes and feet so that contaminants would not enter the home, thus protecting our most precious possession, our children."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed CLEANER SOLES to offer a safe, non-toxic way to clean and sanitize the soles of shoes and feet. This prevents individuals from tracking germs, dirt and debris into the house. It helps to keep flooring and carpeting clean. The invention provides added peace of mind. It also lessens the need to sweep and mop as frequently. Additionally, it is easy to use.

The safe, non-toxic design also could be used to clean the soles of the feet of children and pets. It would be usable in virtually any setting, from households to playgrounds, as well as health-care facilities and public restrooms.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1808, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-shoefoot-sole-sanitizer-all-1808-300978681.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
EUR/USD – Widerstand geknackt
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit vier Monaten - Franken schwächt sich ab
Neue Details: Betrug bei kanadischer Bitcoin-Börse QuadrigaCX?
Cembra Money Bank hat wohl die Finma im Haus - Cembra mit Stellungnahme - Aktie tiefer
Börsenjahr 2020: Viele Investoren machen sich Sorgen - zu Unrecht?
Setzt sich der Erholungskurs der Emerging Markets 2020 fort? - Das meinen Experten
Die teuersten Konzerne der Welt: Nestlé vom Börsenwert her europaweit an der Spitze
Die besten Reisepässe des Jahrzehnts - der Aufstieg der Freiheitssuchenden
SMI leicht im Minus -- Wall Street mit Abgaben -- DAX beendet letzten Handelstag des Jahres tiefer -- Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich fester
Cannabis-Aktien 2020: Canopy Growth vs. Aurora Cannabis
Ende gut, alles gut

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leicht im Minus -- Wall Street mit Abgaben -- DAX beendet letzten Handelstag des Jahres tiefer -- Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Montag mit geringen Verlusten. Die US-Börsen geben nach. Der deutsche Leitindex wies rote Vorzeichen aus. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Asien legten am Montag überwiegend zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;