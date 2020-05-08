InventHelp Presents Security Device For Shipping Wrap (MTN-3422)

PITTSBURGH, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipping wrap is commonly used in warehouses and factories to secure and stabilize palletized loads and other items to be transported via truck. Unfortunately, shipping wrap rolls have a tendency to get misplaced, stolen, or damaged. If a worker returns to a forklift or pallet jack and the roll of thin plastic film has been stolen, it can result in delays and added costs for the business. This is why an inventor from the Bronx, N.Y. decided to conceive of a way to solve this problem.

He developed K-G E Z LOCK, patent-pending, as a way to provide convenience, ease of use, security and protection for shipping wrap use. The device helps to avoid frustrating delays and adversely impacting productivity as the shipping wrap would lock onto the forklift, truck or pallet jack for use when needed. This in turn provides peace of mind for those working in the shipping industry by keeping better track of plastic wrap rolls. It's designed to be reliable, user friendly and cost effective. Additionally, the device can be used in a wide range of industrial settings where shipping wrap gets used including factories, warehouses, grocery stores, and distribution centers.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MTN-3422, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

