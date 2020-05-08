+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
08.05.2020 16:15:00

InventHelp Presents Security Device For Shipping Wrap (MTN-3422)

PITTSBURGH, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipping wrap is commonly used in warehouses and factories to secure and stabilize palletized loads and other items to be transported via truck. Unfortunately, shipping wrap rolls have a tendency to get misplaced, stolen, or damaged. If a worker returns to a forklift or pallet jack and the roll of thin plastic film has been stolen, it can result in delays and added costs for the business. This is why an inventor from the Bronx, N.Y. decided to conceive of a way to solve this problem.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed K-G E Z LOCK, patent-pending, as a way to provide convenience, ease of use, security and protection for shipping wrap use. The device helps to avoid frustrating delays and adversely impacting productivity as the shipping wrap would lock onto the forklift, truck or pallet jack for use when needed. This in turn provides peace of mind for those working in the shipping industry by keeping better track of plastic wrap rolls. It's designed to be reliable, user friendly and cost effective. Additionally, the device can be used in a wide range of industrial settings where shipping wrap gets used including factories, warehouses, grocery stores, and distribution centers.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MTN-3422, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-security-device-for-shipping-wrap-mtn-3422-301051516.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 434.80
2.81 %
Swisscom 499.00
2.21 %
CieFinRichemont 55.74
1.94 %
The Swatch Grp 187.40
1.71 %
LafargeHolcim 39.81
1.69 %
CS Group 8.16
-0.29 %
Zurich Insur Gr 289.90
-0.38 %
Roche Hldg G 339.80
-0.64 %
Novartis 82.64
-0.65 %
Swiss Life Hldg 332.30
-0.75 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
Gold Outshines Silver as Economics Widen Price Ratio
09:18
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen callable single BRCs
08:49
SMI setzt Aufwärtstrend fort
06:34
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Seitwärtsbewegung / Givaudan – Aufwärtstrend intakt
07.05.20
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:11
Schroders: Wandelanleihen schützen effizient in der Aktienkrise
07.05.20
Schroders: Private Assets in der Covid-19-Krise
06.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
mehr
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger verliert "Heterojunction"-Grossauftrag - Aktie knickt ein
Wall Street zeigt sich positiv -- SMI und DAX mit Gewinnen -- Börsen in Fernost legen letztlich zu
Anleger treiben Uber-Aktie trotz Milliardenminus nach oben
Krypto-Analysten überbieten sich vor Bitcoin-Halving mit exorbitanten Prognosen
Corona-Lockdown: Schlittert Dubai in eine Wirtschaftskrise?
Fremdwährungsreserven der SNB schiessen auf 800 Milliarden Franken hoch
Stadler-Aktie unentschlossen: Hacker wollen Stadler mit Cyberangriff auf IT-Netzwerk erpressen
Analyst: Tesla-Aktie kann 1'000-Dollar-Marke durchbrechen
Corona-Pandemie bremst dormakaba im dritten Quartal 2019/20 - Aktie gewinnt dennoch
Bachem-Aktie fester: Bachem schliesst exklusive Lizenzvereinbarung mit Jitsubo

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street zeigt sich positiv -- SMI und DAX mit Gewinnen -- Börsen in Fernost legen letztlich zu
Die Wall Street kann am Freitag Aufschläge verbuchen. Am heimischen Markt und in Deutschland sind am letzten Handelstag der Woche Gewinne zu sehen. In Asien standen die Börsenampeln am Freitag auf Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB