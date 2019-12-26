26.12.2019 16:30:00

InventHelp Presents Secure Storage Box for Home Deliveries (TPA-2866)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "My husband has stage 4 lung cancer, and medicine has to be delivered to our house," said an inventor from Tarpon Springs, Fla. "We cannot always be there when the delivery arrives, and since it costs $8,000/month, we did not want to risk it being stolen off our porch."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed the KNOB LOCKER, patent pending, to offer a secure place for packages to be stored outside the home. The unit protects deliveries against theft and loss. The device deters would-be thieves and is very difficult to steal. All of this provides added peace of mind. Additionally, the invention features a safe, secure, reinforced design that safeguards deliveries from inclement weather and other damages.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TPA-2866, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-secure-storage-box-for-home-deliveries-tpa-2866-300978671.html

SOURCE InventHelp

