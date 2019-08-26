26.08.2019 19:00:00

InventHelp Presents Satellite-Dish Cover (HTM-7539)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I lived in an area where it rained a lot, thus interfering with my satellite-dish reception," said an inventor from Philadelphia, Pa. "One day I placed a plastic bag over my dish during a storm and got great reception from that day forward when it rained."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed ITS IN THE BAG to protect a satellite dish from rain, snow, wind and the elements. The accessory prevents inclement weather from interfering with signal reception. This improves satellite TV reception to ensure optimal video and sound quality. The shield is easy to install. Additionally, the invention is producible in multiple themed designs.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-7539, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-satellite-dish-cover-htm-7539-300906104.html

SOURCE InventHelp

