InventHelp Presents Safety System to Stop Kidnapping (SDB-1366)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought that there had to be a way to use modern technology to put a stop to kidnapping," said an inventor from La Mesa, Calif. "I came up with the idea for this personal-safety system that provides an immediate alert if the individual is in danger of being abducted."

He developed AMBER ALERT BACKPACK AND AUTO KEY DISTRESS BUTTON to immediately alert the authorities if the individual is being abducted or is in danger. The system enables the user to summon help discreetly. It helps to reduce the risk of being abducted, which is designed to enhance personal safety. All of this offers added peace of mind. Additionally, the system features an inconspicuous design.

