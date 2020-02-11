PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "One day I was walking my dog, and it occurred to me that there had to be a safer way for dogs to react after chasing after squirrels or other animals," said an inventor from San Gabriel, Calif. "I designed this leash to keep the dog from lunging forward without causing harm."

He developed the KINESIS KANINE LEASH to prevent the dog from lunging forward. It teaches the dog to walk properly while still maintaining lead control. The leash reduces physical stress and strain on the pet owner's arm. It also helps to reduce tracheal collapse and spine diseases that can potentially wear out chondroitin and glucosamine levels in dogs. The accessory enables the dog to walk without any negative backlash. Additionally, it is designed to be safe for both dogs and their owners.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1109, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-safer-dog-leash-to-prevent-lunging-lax-1109-301001315.html

SOURCE InventHelp