11.02.2020 19:45:00

InventHelp Presents Safer Dog Leash to Prevent Lunging (LAX-1109)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "One day I was walking my dog, and it occurred to me that there had to be a safer way for dogs to react after chasing after squirrels or other animals," said an inventor from San Gabriel, Calif. "I designed this leash to keep the dog from lunging forward without causing harm."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the KINESIS KANINE LEASH to prevent the dog from lunging forward. It teaches the dog to walk properly while still maintaining lead control. The leash reduces physical stress and strain on the pet owner's arm. It also helps to reduce tracheal collapse and spine diseases that can potentially wear out chondroitin and glucosamine levels in dogs. The accessory enables the dog to walk without any negative backlash. Additionally, it is designed to be safe for both dogs and their owners.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1109, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-safer-dog-leash-to-prevent-lunging-lax-1109-301001315.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:00
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
13:35
UBS Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Gold in Euro mit neuem Rekordhoch
13:13
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Gilead Sciences Inc
09:43
Vontobel: BRC mit tiefer Barriere auf Schweizer Aktien
09:28
SMI vor neuem Hoch
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.01.20
20-JÄHRIGE ANLEIHEN IM ZINSMARKT
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
Roche erreicht in Alzheimer-Studie mit Gantenerumab Ziele nicht - Aktie gleicht Verluste teils aus
ams-Aktie dreht ins Minus: ams vollführt im Schlussquartal einen Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
Rohstoffe im Blick: Diese Chancen haben Anleger durch den E-Boom
US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst über 11'100 Punkten -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Neuer CS-Chef Gottstein sieht Wachstum in Asien und Schwellenländern - Credit Suisse-Aktie in Grün
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen steigen -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
Coronavirus & Co.: Profitiert der Bitcoin von Krisen?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst über 11'100 Punkten -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der heimischen Börse herrschte Rekordlaune. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt konnte der DAX ein neues Hoch erklimmen. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Dienstag freundlich. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen ebenfalls grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;