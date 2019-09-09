PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of seeing butt cracks when people bent over," said an inventor from Selden, N.Y. "I thought that jeans could be designed differently so that they actually covered the entire rear end, even when the individual bends over or kneels down."

He created a prototype for HIDE AWAY JEANS to prevent the butt crack from being exposed when bending over or kneeling down. This saves the wearer from potential embarrassment and ensures that others are not exposed to an unwanted view of the buttocks. The jeans therefore provide added peace of mind. Furthermore, they are designed for comfortable wear.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2718, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-privacy-enhancing-pair-of-jeans-lgi-2718-300913028.html

SOURCE InventHelp