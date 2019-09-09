09.09.2019 18:45:00

InventHelp Presents Privacy-Enhancing Pair of Jeans (LGI-2718)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of seeing butt cracks when people bent over," said an inventor from Selden, N.Y. "I thought that jeans could be designed differently so that they actually covered the entire rear end, even when the individual bends over or kneels down."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He created a prototype for HIDE AWAY JEANS to prevent the butt crack from being exposed when bending over or kneeling down. This saves the wearer from potential embarrassment and ensures that others are not exposed to an unwanted view of the buttocks. The jeans therefore provide added peace of mind. Furthermore, they are designed for comfortable wear.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2718, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-privacy-enhancing-pair-of-jeans-lgi-2718-300913028.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:01
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf GAM Holding AG
15:00
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
13:30
Gold vor EZB-Sitzung in Wartestellung
11:43
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: SMI - Gelingt der Durchbruch durch die Widerstandszone?
10:43
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
10:38
Vontobel: derimail - Autocall Step-Down BRCs mit europäischer Barriere
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Silberpreis könnte bis auf 50 US-Dollar klettern
Swiss Re warnt vor unsicherer Weltwirtschaftslage
Analyst: Tesla kann Schwächen durch Nachfrage in Europa kompensieren
SMI kommt von neuem Allzeithoch zurück -- DAX etwas fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger
Polyphor-Aktie hebt ab: Polyphor setzt grosse Hoffnungen in Balixafortide
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nestlé-Aktien drehen auf Konsolidierungskurs
Grüne verlieren im Sonntagstrend weiter an Boden - Zeitung
Hedgefonds-Manager erwartet die nächste Finanzkrise

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI kommt von neuem Allzeithoch zurück -- DAX etwas fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag schlussendlich nach unten. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich etwas höher. Die US-Börsen gehen mit positiven Vorzeichen in die neue Woche. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten überwog zum Wochenauftakt der Optimismus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB