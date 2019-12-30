30.12.2019 17:45:00

InventHelp Presents Portable Cold-Beverage Pouch (ALL-1893)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to keep beverages cold while traveling," said an inventor from Snellville, Ga. "I came up with this convenient pouch to insulate beverages so that they remain cold and drinkable, while also preventing condensation from getting other items in my bag wet."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed the BEVERAGE POUCH to keep beverages cold. The accessory ensures that drinks stay at the optimal temperature for consumption. It makes it easier to travel with chilled beverages. The device prevents condensation from getting other items wet. The invention is usable for baby formula and any other items that need to be kept cold. Additionally, the item is designed to be compact and easily portable.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1893, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-portable-cold-beverage-pouch-all-1893-300978683.html

SOURCE InventHelp

