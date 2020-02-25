InventHelp Presents Patriotic Desktop Display (FED-2101)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "From time to time, I see little desktop displays with the American flag," said an inventor from Lakewood, Wash. "The flag is always static and still. I wanted to come up with a more dynamic display."

He created a prototype for the DESKTOP FLAG to serve as a patriotic desktop display. The design features the American flag appearing to be waving in the breeze. The invention offers an alternative to conventional flag displays, where the flag is static. The accessory provides a unique conversation piece. Additionally, it is ideal for display in homes, offices and elsewhere.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FED-2101, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

