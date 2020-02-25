25.02.2020 20:45:00

InventHelp Presents Patriotic Desktop Display (FED-2101)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "From time to time, I see little desktop displays with the American flag," said an inventor from Lakewood, Wash. "The flag is always static and still. I wanted to come up with a more dynamic display."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He created a prototype for the DESKTOP FLAG to serve as a patriotic desktop display. The design features the American flag appearing to be waving in the breeze. The invention offers an alternative to conventional flag displays, where the flag is static. The accessory provides a unique conversation piece. Additionally, it is ideal for display in homes, offices and elsewhere.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FED-2101, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-patriotic-desktop-display-fed-2101-301005707.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:01
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:04
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Lonza Group AG, Geberit AG
14:00
Rohstoffe: Wechselbad der Gefühle
11:00
Mexico"s Peso Shines Even as Economy Wobbles
09:34
Vontobel: derimail - Callable Multi BRCs auf Öltitel
08:49
Coronavirus zurück in den Köpfen der Anleger
24.02.20
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
24.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
24.02.20
Schroders: Wasserstoffwirtschaft - mehr als nur heisse Luft?
20.02.20
Schroders: Wie Anleger "Greenwasher" erkennen können
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Coronavirus belastet globale Aktienmärkte: Dow geht deutlich leichter aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich schwächer - Feiertag in Tokio
Rekordjagd an der Börse: Diese Aktie hängt selbst Tesla bei der diesjährigen Performance ab
Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
Novartis-Aktien sehr schwach nach Sicherheitsbedenken bei Beovu
Diese Branche dürfte immun gegen die Coronavirus-Sorgen sein
Wall Street rutscht weiter ab -- SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigen leichte Erholungstendenzen
Gauland beklagt Hetze gegen AfD und warnt vor Gefährdung der Demokratie
Goldpreis in Euro mit neuen Rekorden: Das steckt hinter dem Höhenflug
CS- und UBS-Aktien profitieren nur kurz: Finma beurteilt Notfallpläne der Credit Suisse und UBS als umsetzbar
Buffett-Gefährte Munger hält Tesla-Chef Elon Musk für "sonderbar"

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street rutscht weiter ab -- SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigen leichte Erholungstendenzen
Das Coronavirus bleibt Thema: Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag ebenso wie die deutsche Börse weiterhin sehr verunsichert. Die Wall Street setzt ihre Talfahrt vom Vortag fort. Anleger an den Handelsplätzen in Fernost präsentierten sich etwas gelassener.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;