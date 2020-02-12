+++ Höchststände bei SMI, NASDAQ, DAX, etc. - jetzt in Indizes investieren! +++ -w-
12.02.2020 18:45:00

InventHelp Presents New Eye-Wash Accessory (BTM-2658)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an EMT/firefighter, I saw the need for a better way to wash contaminants out of people's eyes," said an inventor from Baltimore, Md. "I came up with something like this to wash chlorine from someone's eyes, and it worked really well. Even the emergency room doctor was impressed."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He created a prototype for the patent-pending DWYER EMERGENCY EYE WASH DEVICE. This noninvasive device can be used in emergency response situations and/or at medical, industrial and school facilities when contaminants need to be flushed from someone's eyes. The device is also adjustable, fitting both adults and children, and the water volume and intensity can be regulated. Additionally, the invention features a hands-free design, enabling the user to simultaneously perform other duties.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BTM-2658, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-new-eye-wash-accessory-btm-2658-301001377.html

SOURCE InventHelp

