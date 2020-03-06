PITTSBURGH, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Prepping both ends of copper piping is time-consuming and tedious works that leaves the hands and fingers tired," said an inventor from Manhattan Beach, Calif. "I knew that there had to be a faster, more efficient way to prep the ends."

He created a prototype for EASY PREP to offer a quick and easy way to prep both ends of copping piping and fittings for soldering. The patent-pending design eliminates the need to prep the ends by hand, which prevents hand and finger strain and fatigue. Additionally, the convenient kit saves time and effort, and boosts on-the-job productivity. The job is 80% faster with effortless performance in less than 4 seconds per piece with a much cleaner prepped copper pipe and fitting ready to solder.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCC-1468, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-kit-for-prepping-piping-and-fittings-for-soldering-occ-1468-301013937.html

SOURCE InventHelp