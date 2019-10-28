+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
28.10.2019 17:15:00

InventHelp Presents Health-Care Accessory to Treat the Common Cold (LVT-181)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a way to help treat and prevent the common cold that did not involve taking prescription pills or other medications," said an inventor from Kingman, Ariz. "I came up with this idea as an efficient way to help do away with the common cold."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the patent pending COPPER COLD STOPPER to kill viruses inside the nostrils. This helps to stop the development of the common cold, according to the inventor. It also may reduce the need to take prescription or over-the-counter medications. The device is easy to use and features a space-saving design for ease of storage and transport. Furthermore, it is made with simple materials.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-181, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

