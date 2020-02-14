InventHelp Presents Hands-Free Toothbrush (WDH-2467)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be able to save time with my dental-hygiene routine," said an inventor from Washington, D.C. "This inspired me to develop a modified toothbrush that allows me to multitask and does not require the use of my hands."

He created a prototype for the HANDLESS TOOTHBRUSH WITH TONGUE CLEANER to offer a hands-free way to clean the teeth and tongue. The accessory enables the user to multitask efficiently. The device promotes a regular and consistent oral-care regimen. The unit saves time and effort, and eliminates hassles and frustrations. Additionally, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-WDH-2467, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

