21.02.2020 19:15:00

InventHelp Presents Fire-Safety System (DPH-684)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was heartbroken when I saw TV footage of homes being destroyed by advancing wildfires," said an inventor from Wellington, Colo. "In order to help protect homes against wildfires, I came up with this fire-safety system."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the patent pending HYDRO HOME GUARDIAN to provide fire protection for the exterior of a home or other structure. The system fends off encroaching wildfires. It helps to prevent the equipped structure from catching fire. The invention is designed to enhance personal safety. It also offers added peace of mind. In addition, it is easy to use. The invention includes a steel pipe with a sizable holding tank (500-1,000 gallons).

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-684, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-fire-safety-system-dph-684-301005678.html

SOURCE InventHelp

