InventHelp Presents Face/Neck Protector for Cutting Grass (DLL-3623)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While cutting the lawn, grass kept getting under my clothes," said an inventor from Crowley, Texas. "I came up with this idea to keep grass clippings from getting on my neck and chest. It also protects against sunburn and flying debris."

He created a prototype for the patent pending WRAP AROUND to offer protection while cutting grass. The accessory keeps grass clippings from falling under the neck and chest area. It also safeguards the face and back of the neck from the sun's harmful rays. The device provides protection from insects, dirt and flying debris as well. Additionally, the invention is designed for comfortable wear.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3623, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

