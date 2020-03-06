06.03.2020 20:15:00

InventHelp Presents Enhanced Truss for Inguinal Hernias (NWO-343)

PITTSBURGH, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought that a truss could be designed differently so that it offered better support and management for treating an inguinal hernia," said an inventor from New Orleans, La.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the NUISANCE FREE DEVICE to serve as an improved treatment option for inguinal hernias. The accessory reduces the tendency to enlarge the hernia opening. The device features a sleek, unobtrusive (even in bed) design that allows for comfortable wear day and night without the awareness of its presence, like a natural skin. The unit offers an alternative to conventional trusses. Additionally, it is easily adjustable and can postpone surgery indefinitely.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NWO-343, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-enhanced-truss-for-inguinal-hernias-nwo-343-301013951.html

SOURCE InventHelp

