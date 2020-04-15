+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
InventHelp Presents Enhanced Toilet-Paper Dispenser (NJD-1984)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be able to tear off sections of toilet paper more easily," said an inventor from Lodi, N.J. "I came up with this bracket so that I could tear off a section of paper one-handed. This is easier and less wasteful."

He developed the Y S O SYSTEM, patent-pending, to enable the user to tear off a section of toilet paper with just one hand. The device promotes health and safety via controlled use. It offers better protection against transmitted diseases. The unit keeps toilet paper from being wasted. It features a more economic design. Additionally, the invention is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1984, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

