17.06.2019 16:15:00

InventHelp Presents Enhanced Toilet for Vomiting/Defecation (NWO-310)

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was sick and had to vomit and defecate simultaneously," said an inventor from Gonzales, La. "I had to place a bucket in front of the toilet to catch my vomit, or else it would end up all over the bathroom floor. I thought that a toilet could be designed differently to deal with this."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the HANGOVER HELPER to enable the user to defecate and vomit at the same time. The design eliminates the need to position a bucket or other receptacle in front of the toilet. It also keeps vomit from getting on the bathroom floor. The bathroom fixture makes for easier cleanup after being sick in the bathroom. It is designed to enhance comfort and convenience. Furthermore, the invention offers added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NWO-310, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-enhanced-toilet-for-vomitingdefecation-nwo-310-300867288.html

SOURCE InventHelp

