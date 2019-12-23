InventHelp Presents Enhanced Bottled-Beverage Design (PIT-945)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be sure that I had a straw handy when I got a bottled beverage," said an inventor from Mayport, Pa. "This inspired me to come up with a way to include a drinking straw in the design of the bottle itself."

He created a prototype for the E Z BOTTLE to ensure that a drinking straw is readily available for use. This makes it easier to consume bottled beverages. The straw also allows all of the fluid inside the bottle to be consumed easily. This helps to stop portions of the beverage from going to waste. Additionally, all of this offers added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-945, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

