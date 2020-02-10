10.02.2020 19:15:00

InventHelp Presents Enhanced Blood Pressure Monitor and Pulse Oximeter (IPL-626)

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I got tired of using products on the market that do not work very well and keep dying and losing memory," said an inventor from Mitchell, Ind. "I wanted to help disabled people and people in the medical field to be more efficient and more accurate with their readings."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed THE SOUND DOCTOR, patent pending, to provide a convenient way to monitor blood pressure, pulse and oxygen. The devices store data for review by medical professionals. They are designed for enhanced accuracy and feature improved battery life and enhanced memory. The units include a decorative and aesthetically pleasing shape. Additionally, they are suitable for use by individuals with visual impairments.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-IPL-626, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-enhanced-blood-pressure-monitor-and-pulse-oximeter-ipl-626-301001329.html

SOURCE InventHelp

