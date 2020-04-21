21.04.2020 19:45:00

InventHelp Presents Effective Camera Blocker for Laptops, Etc. (CBA-3600)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Most of the people I work with cover the cameras on their laptops with post-it notes," said an inventor from Awendaw, S.C. "I thought that there had to be a more aesthetically pleasing way to block the camera."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She created the prototype for B L N C, patent pending, to provide a complete means of enabling or disabling their cameras in a manner independent of the device's operating system control means. The accessory offers both affordable and reliable personal security advantages. It adds a bit of personalized novelty to one's technology products. The device features a decorative design. Additionally, it is adaptable for use with different makes and models of devices.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-3600, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-effective-camera-blocker-for-laptops-etc-cba-3600-301041352.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 164.60
2.49 %
Roche Hldg G 335.70
0.36 %
Givaudan 3’282.00
-0.24 %
Lonza Grp 418.00
-1.55 %
Adecco Group 41.33
-1.62 %
ABB 16.51
-3.96 %
CS Group 7.63
-4.31 %
The Swatch Grp 188.40
-4.56 %
UBS Group 8.99
-4.68 %
Swiss Re 70.36
-10.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:13
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
12:35
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
09:44
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
08:05
Stimmung leicht gedämpft
20.04.20
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.04.20
Die „Big Eight“ und die Abhängigkeit ihrer Währungen von Rohstoffpreisen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
mehr
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Historischer Ölpreiseinbruch: US-Öl-Kontrakt erstmals negativ
Roche-Aktie leicht im Plus: US-Zulassung für Testverfahren zur Krebserkennung
Massiver Ölpreisverfall: US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX hingegen stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Idorsia-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Positive Ergebnisse mit Schlafmittel Daridorexant
Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie legt zu
Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis treibt Forschung zu Hydroxychloroquine voran
US-Börsen rot -- SMI und DAX zum Handelsende von starken Verlusten geprägt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
Analyst: Der Goldpreis dürfte noch in diesem Jahr auf ein neues Rekordhoch steigen
Shell, BP, Eni & Co.: Anleger meiden Öl- und Energieaktien nach Preissturz
Molecular Partners startet Anti-Covid-19-Therapieprogramm - Aktie zündet Turbo

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen rot -- SMI und DAX zum Handelsende von starken Verlusten geprägt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex folgten am Dienstag den negativen Vorgaben aus den USA und Asien. Die Wall Street weist kräftige Abschläge aus. Auch an den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB