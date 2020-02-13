13.02.2020 20:45:00

InventHelp Presents Easy-to-Learn Guitar (MTN-3287)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a music player and love playing guitar. I broke my fingers at work, and that made it hard to cover the basic chords," said an inventor from Scarsdale, N.Y. "For this reason, I designed a guitar that is easier to play, especially for beginners and those with limited finger dexterity."

He created a prototype for the E R O GUITAR to be easy to play. The design enables the user to form chords with only one finger. The newly styled guitar does not require learning the basic chords in order to play. The instrument serves as a good hobby. It is playable by music lovers young and old, including those with disabilities. Additionally, the invention offers hours of fun and entertainment.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MTN-3287, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

