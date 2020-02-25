InventHelp Presents Easy Means of Unrolling Hay Bales (PIT-946)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to remove the amount of mud on our farm and also to keep our cows in better shape and health," said an inventor from Moatsville, W. Va. "I came up with this idea as a faster, more efficient way to unroll bales of hay."

He created a prototype for the BALE UNROLLER to offer an efficient way to unroll round bales of hay. The device allows silage bales to be unrolled with ease. It is ideal for use in feeding cattle, as it keeps cattle from roaming from the area in order to eat. The tool is also usable to mulch bare areas in fields. Additionally, it is heavy enough to use on 2,000-pound hay bales. This invention also reduces the amount of hay that the livestock wastes.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

