13.04.2020 16:30:00

InventHelp Presents Convenient Toilet Freshener (HUN-581)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was looking for a better way to keep my bathroom smelling fresh and clean so that I do not leave any toilet odors behind," said an inventor from Houston, Texas. "That led me to develop a more convenient way to freshen up the toilet."

She developed the patent-pending PRIVATE SCENTS to offer a quick, simple, and effective way to dispel unpleasant odors in the bathroom. The accessory serves as a cost-saving alternative to spraying expensive perfumes/colognes in the air. It assures the user that a fragrance would be readily available and easily accessible when needed. The invention enables users to avoid the embarrassment of unpleasant odors radiating as they exit the restroom. It is discreet, versatile, inexpensive to produce, and biodegradable. Additionally, the various colors would add a fashionable flair to any bathroom.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-581, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

