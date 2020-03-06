InventHelp Presents Convenient Storage Area for Use in Hotel Hallways (NMJ-426)

PITTSBURGH, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Working in the hotel industry for years, I have seen problems with spills in hallways as guests drop things while unlocking their doors," said an inventor from Nashville, Tenn. "I thought that an idea like this would solve the problem."

He developed the patent pending VALET TRAY to offer a convenient place to set a beverage, food or other items while gaining entry to a guest room. The shelf frees the hands to retrieve the key and access the lock. It prevents spills and messes, which keeps hallways clean and tidy. The device can feature a decorative, stylish design. Additionally, the inventor suggests that it could become a standard item in hotels and hotels can use this device to advertise and generate income.

The inventor went on to describe the invention design. "The invention is a wall-mounted shelf that would provide hotel guests with an area to temporarily place food and drinks while opening the hotel room door with a key."

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

