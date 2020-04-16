+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
16.04.2020 19:15:00

InventHelp Presents Convenient Self-Defense Tool (RSD-115)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a self-defense expert and retired corrections officer, I was looking for a better tool that people could use to defend themselves in an emergency," said one of two inventors from Norco, Calif. "I came up with this flashlight accessory to serve as a readily available self-defense tool."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

They created a prototype for the patent pending SIDEKIK to provide a handy self-defense tool. The accessory enables the user to fight off an attacker in an emergency situation. The unit offers a better alternative to grasping keys between one's knuckles. The invention makes the user feel safer and more confident. It is adaptable for use with different sizes and styles of flashlights. In addition, the device is easy to use and inexpensive.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-RSD-115, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-convenient-self-defense-tool-rsd-115-301035266.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 320.90
3.18 %
Novartis 84.60
2.89 %
Givaudan 3’210.00
2.39 %
Lonza Grp 408.80
1.84 %
Nestle 104.58
1.26 %
ABB 16.59
-0.87 %
Swiss Life Hldg 321.20
-1.14 %
Sika 158.75
-1.37 %
UBS Group 8.86
-2.08 %
CS Group 7.63
-2.50 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:09
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Produkte mit 50% Barriere und nur 1 Jahr Laufzeit
08:27
Investoren ziehen sich wieder zurück
06:15
Daily Markets: DAX – Rücklauf gestartet / Credit Suisse – Neues Verlaufstief im Anmarsch?
15.04.20
The Currency-Commodities Nexus of the Big Eight
14.04.20
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
14.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:19
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
15.04.20
Schroders: What is "helicopter money" and is it a good idea?
14.04.20
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund: How we’re managing money in the eye of the storm
mehr
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Plötzlich Pleite: Was Gläubigern von Vapiano, Esprit und Co. jetzt bevorsteht
SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt Gewinne zum Handelsende teilweise ab -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Apple stellt neues iPhone SE vor - Apple-Aktie gibt nach Überraschung ab
"Schlimmster Bärenmarkt meines Lebens": Jim Rogers sieht noch keine Trendwende am Aktienmarkt
Comparis-Studie - Schweizer werden ihren Konsum eindämmen
Diese Milliardäre konnten trotz Krise ihren Reichtum vermehren
Zur Rose legt im ersten Quartal deutlich zu - Aktie verliert dennoch
Kudelski-Generalversammlung: Aktionäre genehmigen alle Anträge - Aktie gibt Gewinne ab
VAT-Aktie weit im Plus: VAT setzt im ersten Quartal mehr um
Ascom-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Ascom mit "zufriedenstellendem" ersten Quartal

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt Gewinne zum Handelsende teilweise ab -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street notieren die Indizes uneinheitlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der DAX wies knapp positive Vorzeichen aus. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB