InventHelp Presents Comfortable Foot Coverings (CPC-436)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a more comfortable alternative to traditional socks," said an inventor from East Hartford, Conn. "This inspired me to come up with comfy foot covering that allows for optimal airflow to keep feet and toes cozy."

She created a prototype for SHOE JELLIES to serve as a comfy alternative to conventional socks. The design allows for airflow. This ensures that feet remain cool and comfortable while wearing shoes. The accessories prevent discomfort and irritation. Furthermore, they are easy to slip on and off. It is a must-have for high heels, pumps, etc. and can be worn with various shoe colors.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CPC-436, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

