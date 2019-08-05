05.08.2019 16:15:00

InventHelp Presents Combination Football Helmet and Shoulder Pad Set (BRK-2643)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All too often, the excitement of football game action is shattered by the occurrence of severe head injuries to players. Fortunately, two inventors from Livingston, Ala., have redesigned the safety equipment worn by players to make it more effective.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

They developed a prototype for WEBB HELMET & SHOULDER PAD to protect a football player's head, neck and shoulders in the event of impact, much like air bags in a car. As such, it absorbs pressure from a hit on the head, preventing concussions and other related injuries. As such, this durable, safe, comfortable equipment improves football player safety and is easy to use. In addition, it is versatile for use with other sports.

The inventors' personal observation inspired the idea. "I was concerned about the frequency and severity of head and spine injuries that I noticed while watching football games," one of them said, "and wanted to make the game safer."

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BRK-2643, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-combination-football-helmet-and-shoulder-pad-set-brk-2643-300895401.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12:30
Gold als sicherer Hafen stark gefragt
12:08
Heftiges Sommergewitter
09:56
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:53
Vontobel: derimail - Multi BRC auf Indizes in verschiedenen Währungen
09:10
SMI lässt Kontakt zur 10.000er-Marke abreissen
02.08.19
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison
02.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Danone, SAP SE, Carrefour
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:20
Schroders: Infografik: Nachhaltigkeitsbericht Q2 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schlecht für Tesla? E-Auto-Vorreiter Norwegen steht wohl vor einem Problem
SMI weit im Minus -- DAX mit herben Verlusten -- Wall Street startet in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zum Franken schwächer
Krypto-Kritiker Warren Buffett: Was könnte seine Haltung zum Bitcoin umstimmen?
KW 31: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
2-Jahres-Tief: Weshalb der Euro zum Franken sinkt
Ascom-Aktie rutscht ab: Gewinnwarnung - Ascom-CEO tritt ab
INTERROLL-Aktie verliert: INTERROLL im Halbjahr mit höherem Umsatz und Marge - Geringere Dynamik erwartet
Skandale und Probleme: Schlechte Phase bei Cannabis-Konzernen wie Canopy Growth, CannTrust & Co.
Warum Franken und Yen kräftig steigen - Euro über 1,11 US-Dollar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI weit im Minus -- DAX mit herben Verlusten -- Wall Street startet in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Der Handelsstreit zwischen den USA und China ist weiter bestimmendes Thema: Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Montag in Rot und auch der DAX muss wieder Abschläge einstecken. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich deutlich tiefer. In Asien ging es am Montag ebenso abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB