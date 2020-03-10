InventHelp Presents Adjustable Golf Tee for Consistent Drives (TST-404)

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to ensure that my golf ball was at the same height each shot so that I could develop a consistent drive," said an inventor from Apache Junction, Ariz. "I developed an adjustable tee that does not have to be driven into the ground."

He created product samples for the patented TURF TEE to enable a golfer to easily adjust the height of a ball by merely pulling out a built-in adjustable tee from the base. The design provides adjustable heights up to 3/4 inch. The accessory can be set on any smooth or rough terrain and adjusted to desired height. This is especially useful when the ground is too hard to stick a tee into.

The configuration ensures that there are no sharp points when reaching into pocket. The colorful appearance makes it easy to find and retrieve after each shot. It features an indestructible design and also has a place underneath for a ball spotter. The unique design offers no resistance to drivers, and the soft plastic will not mar or damage clubs. Furthermore, the invention conforms to USGA rules.

