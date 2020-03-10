10.03.2020 17:15:00

InventHelp Presents Adjustable Golf Tee for Consistent Drives (TST-404)

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to ensure that my golf ball was at the same height each shot so that I could develop a consistent drive," said an inventor from Apache Junction, Ariz. "I developed an adjustable tee that does not have to be driven into the ground."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He created product samples for the patented TURF TEE to enable a golfer to easily adjust the height of a ball by merely pulling out a built-in adjustable tee from the base. The design provides adjustable heights up to 3/4 inch. The accessory can be set on any smooth or rough terrain and adjusted to desired height. This is especially useful when the ground is too hard to stick a tee into.

The configuration ensures that there are no sharp points when reaching into pocket. The colorful appearance makes it easy to find and retrieve after each shot. It features an indestructible design and also has a place underneath for a ball spotter. The unique design offers no resistance to drivers, and the soft plastic will not mar or damage clubs. Furthermore, the invention conforms to USGA rules.

The original design was submitted to the Tempe sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TST-404, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-adjustable-golf-tee-for-consistent-drives-tst-404-301013985.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Öl: Gegenbewegung nach dem Absturz
10:24
Vontobel: derimail - BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
08:45
SMI vor Erholungsbewegung
09.03.20
Oil: Global Ramifications of Falling Prices
09.03.20
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV
09.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:15
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
06.03.20
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
mehr
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ray Dalio warnt: Coronavirus könnte sich als fatal für einige Marktteilnehmern erweisen
Novartis beschliesst neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Aktie legt zu
Dow leichter -- SMI mit grünen Vorzeichen -- DAX rutscht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen auf Erholungskurs
Warren Buffett empfiehlt Anlegern eine Sache zu tun, bevor sie Aktien kaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Schwarzer Montag: Wall Street geht tiefrot in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst mit massivem Kursverlust -- DAX crasht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Nach Handelsaussetzung: Wall Street kurz vor Ende des Bullenmarktes
Geberit steigert 2019 Gewinn und zahlt erneut mehr Dividende - Aktie im Plus
Börsen im Korrekturmodus: So lange dauerten vergangene Abwärtsphasen
Apple-Aktie verliert in schwachem Markt: iPhone-Verkäufe brechen in China um mehr als die Hälfte ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow leichter -- SMI mit grünen Vorzeichen -- DAX rutscht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen auf Erholungskurs
Der Erholungsversuch an der Wall Street schlägt fehl. Am heimischen Markt geht es nach dem "Schwarzen Montag" wieder aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt seine Gewinne im Verlauf ab. Nach dem tiefroten Wochenauftakt standen am Dienstag auch in Fernost die Zeichen auf Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB